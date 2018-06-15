Sarah Huckabee Sanders, London Breed, Nicki Minaj: Broadsheet June 15

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Sarah Sanders may be leaving the White House, Haim dumps their manager after getting paid a fraction of a male artist, and the list of black woman mayors grows. Have a fantastic weekend.
EVERYONE'S TALKING
• Year of the Black Woman Mayor, part 2. It looks like the 12 months of 2017, dubbed the “Year of the Black Woman Mayor,” were just a warmup act. London Breed made history this week when she was elected the first-ever black female mayor of San Francisco. Breed is also only the second woman to hold the job—the last was Dianne Feinstein, who was appointed in 1978 and later elected to two terms.
For those of you who don’t follow the wild world of SF politics, Breed has a long history in the city. She was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2012 and became its president in 2015. Breed was appointed acting mayor last year after Mayor Ed Lee died suddenly of a heart attack—only to be removed over concerns that being both board president and acting mayor gave her too much influence as a mayoral candidate. (Perhaps not surprisingly, the move sparked a mini maelstrom when she was replaced by a white man.)
San Francisco now joins a growing cohort of cities run by black women, including Atlanta, Baltimore, Charlotte, New Orleans, and Washington, D.C., and a host of smaller locales. (The Debbie Downer in me feels compelled to note that men still lead the nation’s ten biggest cities.)
As this Vox piece points out, Breed’s election comes at a time of growing debate about the Democratic Party’s treatment of black female candidates—as well as its appreciation (or lack thereof) of black female voters, who have long been one of the party’s most reliable blocs. While some other developments—like Stacey Abrams’s recent victory in Alabama’s Democratic gubernatorial primary—suggest that the (white male) status quo may at last be shifting, we’ll have to wait and see whether 2018 will mark a real and lasting turning point for black female candidates all over the U.S.
Speaking to San Francisco reporters on Wednesday night, here’s what Breed had to say about the implications of her win: “The message that this sends to the next generation of young people growing up in this city is that no matter where you come from, no matter what you decide to do in life, you can do anything you want to do.”
ALSO IN THE HEADLINES
• Searching for a solution. Google released its fifth annual diversity report yesterday, and the results are, well, not that diverse. The top line? The needle barely moved in terms of women, and, particularly, women of color.
Fortune
• See ya, Sarah? Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, along with principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah, is reportedly planning to leave the White House. (Sanders appeared to deny the report in a tweet.) The pair would be the latest in a long line of White House departures since the beginning of the Trump administration; the turnover rate in the Trump White House is a record-setting 51%.
CBS News
• Making a trade. As banks look to hire more women as traders, it’s proving hard to change the industry’s “alpha-male” culture. So, companies are forced to get creative in order to recruit women. JPMorgan Chase, for instance, runs an internal program called Women Who Trade, providing networking opportunities to women—including potential recruits.
Reuters
• A tragic trend. Sadly, we’ve all read too much about suicide in recent days. But this macro trend, while upsetting, is important to flag: Historically, the majority of suicide deaths have been among male individuals. But now, women’s suicide rates are rising faster than men’s.
NPR
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Abigail Dillen has been named the next president of nonprofit law firm Earthjustice. Valerie Kay will become chief capital officer at Lending Club. Activision Blizzard has appointed Kristin Binns SVP and chief communications officer; she was mostly recently head of corporate comms at Twitter.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
• The Queen is back. After four years largely out of the spotlight, Nicki Minaj is back with her fourth album, Queen, due out August 10. In this Elle feature, Minaj muses on the current state of rap and her emotional and spiritual wellbeing after her break from the limelight.
Elle
• Striking a chord. When the Haim rock trio (who are sisters) learned that they were being paid 10 times less than a male artist performing just one spot ahead of them in a lineup, they didn’t think twice: the group fired their agent. “It’s scary out there and [messed] up not even to be paid half the same amount,” Danielle Haim said. “But to be paid a tenth of that amount of money? It was insane.”
BBC
• Standing the heat, staying in the kitchen. Gabrielle Hamilton’s decision to partner with Ken Friedman at the Spotted Pig (which The Broadsheet covered yesterday) has set off a bit of firestorm, given Friedman’s alleged sexual assault of several women. (Friedman has said some of the incidents “were not as described” but has apologized for his “actions.”) In this post, the Prune chef tries to provide more context for her decision, saying that she will make the move with her wife, Ashley Merriman. “We feel exceptionally poised to be the leading edge of the paradigm shift.”
Grub Street
ON MY RADAR
