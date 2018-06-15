Takeisha Saunders was appalled to discover that the only Father’s Day cards that featured black families in her local Rockwell, Texas, Target read “Baby Daddy.” No black husband cards. No “my dad’s a hero” cards. No “world’s greatest dad” cards. It prompted an immediate outcry when Saunders posted it online, forcing Target to pull the cards and apologize. Patrice Molnar, a spokeswoman for American Greetings, said they meant no offense. “In this instance, this particular card was created for, and addressed to, a loving husband — which the inside copy makes clear,” she told ABC News. “However, we now see that the front page, taken out of context, can communicate an unintentional meaning that we are strongly against perpetuating and is not consistent with our company purpose and values.” <Thinking face emoji goes here.>