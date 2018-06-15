Fireball Whisky means a lot of things to a lot of people. But now, there’s less of it in the world.

Two tractor-trailers collided on Interstate 40 in Arkansas on Thursday, leaving an entire shipment of Fireball Whisky strewn across the highway. Pictures from the scene showed the whisky and bottles covering the highway and, according to local CBS affiliate KYTX, it took hours to clean up the mess.

According to the Arkansas State Police, after the trucks collided, one of them caught fire and exploded. While the drivers sustained injuries in the crash, they weren’t life-threatening.

In a tweet on Thursday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation posted photos of the crash. It appears one trailer was partially off the road, and the other was stopped along the side. Behind them were the remains of the popular and delicious Fireball Whisky.

According to the Transportation Department, it used a “mechanical broom” to push all of the whisky remains to the side of the road. It was able to open the highway again a couple of hours after the crash.

Looks like we’ll be working this for a while. Updates as they are available. pic.twitter.com/KEaXIpPj2y — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) June 14, 2018

According to CBS, Arkansas has had its fair share of food and beverage spills on its highway. Just last year, in fact, a truck carrying frozen pizzas clogged the highway after it hit an overpass.