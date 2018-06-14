raceAhead: Let's Change the World

Happy Flag (and World Cup) Day!

Today, I’d like to give you a chance to raise a flag (not a red card) for a company you believe is changing the world for the better.

Telling the stories of companies and business leaders that do well by doing good—that address social problems as part of their profit-making activity—is a central part of Fortune’s editorial mission. Later this summer, we’ll feature more than 50 such companies in our 4th annual Change the World list, with extensive coverage both online and in our September magazine issue.

Do you work for or appreciate a world-changing company? We’d love to know.

It’s become a fascinating exercise all around. While we tend to focus on companies with annual revenues of $1 billion or more, that’s not always the case. Last year’s rising stars included Tableau, a Seattle-based data analytics firm that built a disease monitoring system that helped reduce reported malaria infections in Zambia by 93% since 2014, and Ireland’s Medentech, a company that produces disinfectant tabs that can kill disease-causing microorganisms in water.

And we’re always looking for important developments within companies whose businesses we think we already know well — like J.P. Morgan Chase’s ongoing commitment to reviving Detroit and other urban economies.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

Measurable social impact: We consider the reach, nature, and durability of the company’s impact on one or more specific societal problems. This category receives extra weight. Business results: We consider the benefit the socially impactful work brings to the company. Profitability and contribution to shareholder value outweigh benefits to the company’s’ reputation. Degree of innovation: We consider how innovative the company’s effort is relative to that of others in its industry, and whether other companies have followed its example. Corporate Integration: We consider how integral the initiative is to a company’s overall strategy, and how well that strategy is communicated through the ranks and elsewhere.

To learn more about the list, and to nominate your company or a company you admire, visit our Change the World information page. If you’ve got questions about the nomination process, please contact McKenna Moore, at mckenna.moore@timeinc.com. Be sure to use the subject line “CHANGE THE WORLD QUERY” in your email. She loves all caps.

Mark your calendars! The deadline for submissions is Friday, July 20, 2018. We’re looking forward to learning more about the companies that have earned your praise.

Our intrepid Change the World team salutes you in advance.