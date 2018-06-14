Nicole Kidman's Blossom Films to Develop Films and Series for Amazon Studios

Nicole Kidman is getting into business with Amazon Studios.

The Oscar-winning actress and her production company, Blossom Films, have signed a deal with Amazon to develop movies, television series. and digital content, Amazon announced Thursday.

“Nicole is a force of nature as both an actress and a producer,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “She understands the focus of bringing addictive, entertaining and compelling television to our Prime Video customers as well as movies that will connect with film audiences. Stay tuned for many exciting projects to come in the very near future!”

Kidman said about the agreement: “I’m excited to start working with Jen Salke and the Amazon team. Our goal at Blossom Films is to create important and entertaining content across multiple platforms, and I can’t think of better collaborators with which to accomplish this.”

Blossom Films, which the actress started with Per Saari, produced HBO’s Big Little Lies. The critically-acclaimed miniseries won a string of awards including a Golden Globe and an Emmy for Kidman.

The series co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, and Laura Dern. Meryl Streep is coming on board for season 2, which is currently in production.

The Blossom Films deal is the latest sign that Amazon Studios, which creates original content that premieres on Amazon Prime Video, is positioning itself to better compete with chief rival Netflix. Last week, Amazon Studios announced it had partnered with Get Out director Jordan Peele and his company Monkeypaw Productions to develop television content.

The company has also enlisted Oscar-winning Moonlight director Barry Jenkins to helm its upcoming limited series, The Underground Railroad.