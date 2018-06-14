Netflix Will Continue to Stream Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown' After Fan Outcry

Following an outcry from fans, Netflix has agreed to continue streaming Anthony Bourdain’s popular show “Parts Unknown.”

The streaming service had originally planned on removing the program on June 16. After Bourdain’s death, an outpouring of fans lobbied Netflix to continue streaming the show, many adding their names to a petition asking for “Parts Unknown” to be kept on-air.

Today, Netflix tweeted that it was able to extend a licensing agreement for the show and that “Parts Unknown” would continue to be available on Netflix “for months to come” in the United States.

Some fans have noticed that Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown was scheduled to come off Netflix US on June 16. As of today, we’ve extended our agreement that will keep Parts Unknown on the service for months to come. — Netflix US (@netflix) June 12, 2018

“Parts Unknown,” which airs on CNN, is currently in its 11th season. The final two episodes will air at 9 p.m. on June 17 and June 24, according to CNN.

Bourdain took his own life last week in France while shooting an upcoming episode of the popular show.