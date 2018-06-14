When it comes to the topic of James Comey, Hillary Clinton seems to have few words. But those words can carry a bite.

On Thursday, the Justice Department’s inspector general released a lengthy report that rebuked former FBI Director James Comey for deviating from departmental procedures during his probe into Clinton’s use of a private server for emails. One bit of irony unearthed by the report was that FBI officials, notably Comey himself, used personal email accounts to conduct bureau business.

Clinton responded to that news with a terse, three-word tweet that referenced a Twitter meme that made the rounds following her defeat in the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump:

The report looked at how the FBI handled its investigation into Clinton’s email practices and whether she mishandled classified information through an unofficial, private email account. Clinton and some Democrats have argued Comey’s handling of the probe cost Clinton the election.

During the investigation, Clinton had maintained her use was appropriate and that other high-ranking U.S. officials had engaged in similar practices involving personal communication devices. Apparently, those officials now include Comey.

“While we did not find that these decisions were the result of political bias on Comey’s part, we nevertheless concluded that by departing so clearly and dramatically from FBI and department norms, the decisions negatively impacted the perception of the FBI and the department as fair administrators of justice,” Inspector General Michael Horowitz said in the 568-page report.