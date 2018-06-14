Google is getting into the 2018 FIFA World Cup excitement with a new Google Doodle series.

When you head on over to the Google Search on Thursday, you’ll find a variety of artist representations celebrating the 2018 World Cup and the 32 participating countries, including the U.S., Brazil, Spain, and others.

According to Google, it found guest artists from all 32 countries and asked them to create a Google Doodle that centers on “What soccer looks like in my country.” The illustrations were then submitted to Google and will rotate through the company’s search page. Today’s Google Doodle artists come from Egypt, Iran, Morocco, Portugal, Spain, and Uruguay.

Let the matches begin! Celebrate ⚽ around the 🌎🌍🌏 in today's #GoogleDoodle….& stay tuned for more to come! → https://t.co/ZXbnwSGerM pic.twitter.com/Qz2FyXIRIN — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) June 14, 2018

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is hosted this year in Russia. The first match is underway now between Saudi Arabia and Russia. Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia, and Peru are considered the favorites in the 2018 World Cup, but defending champion Germany could factor in the finals picture, as well. A total of 64 matches will be played. The final World Cup match will be held at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15.

Google Doodles are often used to highlight important dates or surface significant moments in history. For illustrators, they also represent a unique and extremely important opportunity to have their works seen by a countless number of people around the world.

See all of the World Cup 2018 Doodles here.