Brainstorm Health: Biden Cancer Initiative Award, Biotech Gender Diversity, Mediterranean Diet Study

That last one may not ring a bell, but I hope it will one day. The Biden Cancer Initiative today announced a new program, called the FiERCE Awards, intended to honor individuals and organizations that are having “a transformative impact on the lives of cancer patients”—and it’s calling out to you, dear reader, for nominations. The prizes will be presented on September 20, on the eve of the Biden Cancer Summit in Washington, D.C.
The five awards categories are, in my view, spot on—and acknowledge the kind of typically unsung heroes who have been strengthening spirits, guiding those who are lost or afraid, steadfastly fighting inequities, and saving lives day after day after day. These are the transformative figures in the cancer realm who don’t claim the limelight at most cancer research conferences—and yet my guess is, they’ve collectively done more to improve survival rates from this freaking lousy disease—and improve the quality of life for those who do survive—than a train full of gene-jockey scientists. (No offense.)
Specifically, the Biden Cancer Initiative will honor those who are developing better tools for prevention and early detection; reducing cancer disparities and serving communities that are too often overlooked; helping patients navigate the cancer care labyrinth; helping survivors manage the near- and long-term challenges of their disease and frequently toxic treatment; and finally, those, who are leading through “exemplary and awesome purpose”—whether that be in reframing our approach to cancer research or otherwise accelerating progress against this scourge. (Okay, there may be a few gene jockeys in this list, too.)
“In the face of one of the most frightening experiences, we can find joy, comfort, and hope in the people around us,” says Dr. Jill Biden, co-chair of the Biden Cancer Initiative. “Sometimes, it’s the smallest kindnesses that can make the biggest difference.” (And having lived through this sucker myself, I would heartily agree.)
I would urge anyone with a great U.S.–based candidate in mind to submit her or his name here by July 31.
For now, I’ll offer one nomination. It’s the person who has done more to demonstrate the power of “patient navigation”: that is, guiding newly diagnosed individuals through an often frustrating, and nearly always confusing, healthcare continuum. And that’s Dr. Harold P. Freeman.
Freeman, the chairman emeritus and founder of the Ralph Lauren Center for Cancer Care, began his work as a freshly minted cancer surgeon in Harlem, New York, during the late 1960s. As early as 1979, Harlem Hospital—where Freeman served as director of surgery for a quarter century—offered free breast cancer screening. But it wasn’t enough, he says. “Patients—who not only often lacked health insurance, but also struggled with a limited education and distrust of doctors—needed help making their way through the medical system,” he explained in a 2014 op-ed in the New York Times (“Why Black Women Die of Cancer”). Even when black women had health insurance, Freeman and others found, there were often critical delays between screening and biopsy, or between a positive biopsy and follow-up. (I wrote about some real-world effects of this disparity back in November 2016.)
So in 1990, Freeman pioneered what he called a patient navigation program, “which provided one-on-one support to patients with abnormal findings.”
The surgeon, a past president of the American Cancer Society, a long-time past chairman of the President’s Cancer Panel, and founder of the seminal Harold P. Freeman Patient Navigation Institute, is a legendary figure in cancer history. But like many legends, his message is too often forgotten.
The simple fact is, we still have a glaring gap in this country between the care that, on average, white people get and that which blacks and Hispanics/Latinos get. In the most recent year for which we have good stats (2015), for example, the U.S. cancer death rate was 14% higher in blacks than in whites. While the difference in outcomes has moderated substantially from its 1993 peak of 33%, the gap remains frighteningly wide in those under the age of 65, who aren’t covered by Medicare.
Helping cancer patients navigate the system—and get the timely care they need—can narrow the gap far more. “The fundamental benefit of patient navigation is that it saves lives,” Dr. Freeman, now 85, told me in a phone conversation this afternoon. “And the reason is, although everybody with cancer gets treated, the question is, when they get treated. Patient navigation has been the most important strategy that has been come up with so far that has changed the timing of when patients are first diagnosed.” Simply shifting that timeline, he says, increases the likelihood of survival and better outcomes across the board.
This is the kind of pioneering, life-changing work that the new FiERCE Awards is designed to recognize. “VP Biden and Dr. Biden started the Biden Cancer Initiative to address what is wrong with our current cancer research and care systems,” says Greg Simon, the Biden Cancer Initiative’s president and a longtime cancer warrior who may know more about what’s broken in the cancer system than anybody. “But we know there are people and organizations doing wonderful things across the country we don’t know about—and we hope these awards will bring attention to people in all walks of life caring for others with cancer.”
Ditto that.
DIGITAL HEALTH
Getting heart disease patients to keep moving with activity trackers—and some cash. MobiHealthNews flags a study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association finding that ischemic heart disease patients are more likely to stay active when they’re provided fitness trackers—and some cold, hard cash. “Our trial is one of the first to test the use of mobile technology through a home-based program and found that while wearable devices alone were not effective, combining them with financial incentives and personalized goal-setting significantly increased physical activity levels during the six-month period,” said lead study author Dr. Neel Chokshi in a statement. (MobiHealthNews)
INDICATIONS
Massachusetts names names in its Purdue Pharma opioid lawsuit. All manner of opioid manufacturers are in the hot seat these days, facing regulatory scrutiny and lawsuits from multiple states. Massachusetts joined the parade of litigation this week against OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma; but the state’s suit has an interesting distinction from the others. It actually dares to name names, including current and former executives at the firm (which encompasses members of the wealthy Sackler family, which owns the privately-held Purdue). (Fortune)
Biotech’s gender diversity problem on full display at party during industry conference. A lack of gender diversity has been a persistent problem in the drug industry. That dearth can manifest itself in a variety of ways—including the decision by some organizers to throw a party during a major biotech convention last week that featured topless female dancers with corporate logos painted onto their bodies. Seriously. The event, hosted by a group called PABNAB, has led to the BIO industry trade group’s CEO, as well as its chairman, to slam the tone-deaf nature of the ostensible “entertainment” in a time when sexism, workplace misconduct, and generally inappropriate shenanigans are on searingly public trial. (Fortune)
Glaxo’s two-drug HIV regimen hits its goals in late-stage study. GlaxoSmithKline has met its primary endpoints in a study of a two-drug HIV combo treatment, the company announced Thursday via its majority-owned HIV/AIDS outfit Viiv Healthcare. Drug makers have been trying to move from triple-drug regimens down to medicinal duos to treat HIV in the ongoing quest to make treatment as simple and convenient as possible; U.K.-based GSK’s main competitor in the space remains American biotech Gilead. (Reuters)
THE BIG PICTURE
Mediterranean diet heart health study retracted. The fish-and-vegetable rich (and low-carb) Mediterranean diet has won widespread plaudits for its potential to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s, heart disease, and various other unsavory scourges that have a tendency to cut down human life. But one prominent study along these lines, published in the New England Journal of Medicine back in 2013, has now been retracted over methodological concerns. To be clear, the retraction doesn’t present a full-on reversal of the original conclusions; but it does signify a softening of them, implying a strong correlation rather than a definitive causation. (NPR)
