You Can Now Buy Tickets on a Ritz-Carlton Cruise. Here's How Much It Costs

Ritz-Carlton cruises are ready to set sale, so to speak.

Reservations for what would be the first-ever cruise line from a luxury hotel company, slated for February 2020, are now open to the general public.

Prices for seven-night Caribbean cruises, which originate from ports including San Juan and Cartagena, start around $4,600 per person, according to travel news site Skift. Meanwhile, a seven-night Mediterranean sail, departing from the likes of Lisbon and Athens, will start from around $5,600 per person.

A variety of suites are available on each cruise, with prices up to $42,100 on a Boston to Montreal voyage.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Cruises leans on its collaboration with the Ritz-Carlton brand to bolster its profile and win over cruise skeptics with unique offerings. The company boasts what it calls “cruising yachts,” featuring high-end design touches and intimate, round-the-clock dining in onboard restaurants. Travel itineraries feature leisurely port calls and options to book Ritz-Carlton and Marriott properties along the route. And, as much as possible, itineraries avoid doubling back.

In March, it was reported that the Ritz-Carlton cruises would also offer distinctive programming, such as walking in Provence’s lavender fields or swimming with sea turtles off the coast of Tobago.

Financial details about the line have been kept under wraps since it was announced last June. Yacht Collection pre-sale to Ritz-Carlton and Marriott Rewards members ended last week.