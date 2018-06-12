In-N-Out Shuts All Of Its Texas Locations Due to Bad Burger Buns

Fast food chain In-N-Out has temporarily closed its Texas restaurants since Monday morning due to unspecified problems with the quality of its burger buns.

While the company initially said it would re-open all 37 locations in its easternmost state by Tuesday, it has since delayed that until Wednesday. A new shipment of quality-tested hamburger buns arrived late Tuesday afternoon, according to a report by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, citing local sources.

“At In-N-Out Burgers, we have always served the highest quality food with no compromise,” executive vice president Bob Lang, Jr. said in a statement to NBC’s Dallas-Fort Worth affiliate. “We recently discovered that our buns in Texas do not meet the quality standards that we demand.”

In-N-Out, which operates exclusively in the West, expanded to Texas in 2010. The company’s policy is that all locations must be within 500 miles from a local distribution center as to ensure maximum freshness of its food.

“At In-N-Out Burger, we make all of our hamburger patties ourselves and deliver them fresh to all of our restaurants with our own delivery vehicles,” In-N-Out vice president of planning and development Carl Van Fleet told news site Business Insider last year. “Nothing is ever frozen. Our new restaurant locations are limited by the distance we can travel from our patty-making facilities and distribution centers.”

Although In-N-Out did not specify the problem with its burger buns, it was sure to mention that the bad buns posed no health or safety concerns.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this closure may cause for our customers,” said Lang.