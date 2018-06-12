Fortune’s annual technology and ideas summit is just around the corner! Beginning Monday, July 16, 2018 tune in for a live video feed from Aspen, Colo. (All times are local/Mountain Time.)

Brainstorm Tech is our annual by-invitation-only summer retreat for leaders from Fortune 500 companies, emerging entrepreneurs, and the investors who finance them. Whether you’re in attendance in Aspen or watching via the livestream, you’ll find that Brainstorm Tech is essential to help stay ahead of fast-breaking trends. At a time when every company is fast becoming a tech company, Fortune Brainstorm Tech makes the difference between finding a competitive edge or being disrupted into oblivion.

You can find an abridged version of the agenda on this page to guide you during the livestream. You can find the complete agenda, which includes roundtables and other “concurrent” sessions that will not be livestreamed as well as various morning and evening activities for attendees, here.

Monday July 16, 2018

2:00 PM Opening Remarks

2:05 PM Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, Uber

2:30 PM Shiva Rajaraman, Chief Product Officer, WeWork; Julie Rice, Chief Brand Officer, WeWork

2:50 PM Richard Liu, CEO, JD.com

3:20 PM Penny Pritzker, Chairman, PSP Partners and former U.S. Secretary of Commerce; Bradley Tusk, CEO, Tusk Ventures

3:50 PM Hooi Ling Tan, Co-founder, Grab

4:10 PM Ivy Ross, Vice President, Design for Hardware, Google

4:30 PM Pat Gelsinger, CEO, VMWare; Dennis Woodside, COO, DropBox; Lisa Su, CEO, AMD

4:55 PM Jennifer Fleiss, CEO, Code Eight; Marc Lore, CEO, Walmart eCommerce U.S; CEO, Jet.com

5:15 PM Alex Norstrom, Chief Premium Business Officer, Spotify

6:45 PM TBA

Tuesday, July 17, 2018

9:15 AM Toni Reid, Vice President, Alexa Experience and Echo Devices, Amazon

9:35 AM Jeffrey Housenbold, Managing Partner, SoftBank Investment Advisers; Lydia Jett, Consumer Internet Investor, SoftBank Vision Fund

10:00 AM Asheesh Birli, SVP Product, Ripple; Claire Hughes Johnson, COO, Stripe; Bridget van Kralingen, SVP, Global Industries, Platform, and Blockchain, IBM

10:25 AM John Zimmer, President, Lyft

11:20 AM Christa Quarles, CEO, OpenTable

11:25 AM Town Hall: Techlash: Navigating an Industry’s Moment of Crisis

12:15 PM Robert Smith, CEO, Vista Equity Partners

3:15 PM Mark Mahaney, Managing Director, Internet, RBC Capital Markets

3:25 PM Robert Bakish, CEO, Viacom; Stacey Sher, Co-president, Activision Blizzard Studios

3:50 PM Stacy Brown-Philpot, CEO, TaskRabbit

4:10 PM Mark Verstegen, President, EXOS

4:20 PM Dr. Mike Capps, CEO, Diveplane Corp.

4:45 PM Gillian Tans, CEO, Booking.com

Wednesday, July 18, 2018

9:00 AM Alfred Lin, Partner, Sequoia Capital; Tony Xu, CEO, DoorDash

9:25 AM Dan Hart, CEO, Virgin Orbit; Howard Lance, CEO, Maxar Technologies

9:50 AM Jen Easterly, Managing Director; Global Head, Cybersecurity Fusion Center, Morgan Stanley

10:15 AM Gen. Ellen Pawlikowski, Commander, Air Force Materiel Command

10:40 AM TBA

11:10 AM Closing Remarks

