American Express' Exclusive New Airport Lounge Has a Spa and 'Tranquility Area'

American Express Platinum and Centurion (Black Card) cardholders get all kinds of perks. And now they’ll have access to an airport spa when they’re traveling.

American Express on Tuesday announced that it’s opening a Centurion Lounge at Los Angeles Airport (LAX) in 2019. While it’ll be the 12th Centurion Lounge in an airport, this one will have some special accommodations, including a spa and a new “tranquility area.” In a statement, American Express said that the tranquility area will feature both “brightly lit and dimly lit quiet areas to help global travelers adjust to new time zones as they travel internationally.”

American Express didn’t shed too much light on what the spa will feature, but it will likely follow the same theme of comfort and tranquility. The LAX lounge will also have family rooms and “chef-crafted food menus.” And, if members need a little something to ease the tension of flying, the Centurion Lounge will feature premium wines and specialty cocktails from both a sommelier and mixologist. Just in case travelers need to clean up, the lounge will have showers, too.

American Express’ Centurion Lounges are already open at several airports around the world, including New York’s LaGuardia Airport, Las Vegas’ McCarran, and Hong Kong International Airport. In addition to LAX, the American Express plans to open Centurion Lounges at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport and Denver International Airport next year.

But before you plan your travel around the lounge, be aware that American Express Centurion Lounges are only available to its Platinum and Centurion cardmembers. Both cards come with hefty annual membership fees and a variety of perks in addition to lounge access, including deals on travel and shopping. Both cards are also metal, if that’s your thing.