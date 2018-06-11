Wendy's Serves Sass to IHOb Over Name Change

The fast-food chain Wendy’s has become notorious for its sassy social media presence in the last year, with tweets targeting both McDonald’s and Burger King.

After IHOP revealed the meaning behind its name change to IHOb on Monday, Wendy’s went after the former pancake house on Twitter. The 60-year-old pancake chain announced its decision to drop the Pancakes from its name, and has rebranded as the International House of Burgers.

In a Twitter announcement, IHOb revealed its new logo and wrote, “Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!!”

But Wendy’s didn’t buy it, and trolled the pancake-turned-burger house. “Can’t wait to try a burger from the place that decided pancakes were too hard,” the fast-food chain tweeted in response to the news.

IHOb replied, “We don’t want any beef with you, we just want to share our beef with the world.”

IHOb first announced its new name on Twitter on June 5, with many speculating that it could be changing its name to “International House of Breakfast,” or “Brunch.” Despite its change to serving beef, IHOb’s famous pancakes will be sticking around, too.