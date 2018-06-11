Happy Monday!

A lot is happening at Fortune these days, and we have two upcoming, real-world convenings that should be on your radar.

First up is Fortune’s MPW International Summit which takes place Monday and Tuesday in London. It promises to be a powerhouse event, tackling topics from authenticity in leadership to the players disrupting travel and, of course, how to battle discrimination.

Next is our CEO Initiative meeting in San Francisco June 25-26. I’m a new co-chair of the event, so it’s been a joy to watch it come together. The initiative speaks to the very core of how business is transforming today and is a big part of Fortune’s commitment to support a community of leaders who believe that they can address pressing social issues while still turning a profit.

Among those participating: Apple’s Tim Cook, Delta’s Ed Bastian, Deloitte’s Cathy Englebert, Synchrony’s Margaret Keane, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, and Genpact’s Tiger Tyagarajan, to name just a few.

I’ll be leading a town hall discussion on the link between corporate culture and innovation, and later a roundtable discussion on the real deal of building an inclusive company, all of which will be rich fodder for later coverage.

There are two other speakers I believe will be of specific interest to the raceAhead crowd. The first is Jacqueline Novogratz, the Wall Streeter-turned-founder of Acumen, the anti-poverty organization which has invested $113 million in 108 companies impacting 232 million people worldwide.

The other is Bryan Stevenson, who runs the Equal Justice Initiative, and who recently opened the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, dedicated to the legacy of enslaved black people and those terrorized by lynching and Jim Crow segregation. Stevenson was also one of the experts who helped Starbucks plan its racial bias training sessions. If you haven’t seen his extraordinary TED talk, by all means, invest a few minutes on this busy Monday and get inspired.