People Are Already Selling Their Elon Musk 'Not a Flamethrowers' on eBay

Miss your chance at getting your hands on one of Elon Musk’s ‘not a flamethrower’?

If you’re willing to part with a few thousand dollars, you still can.

On Saturday, those who spent $500 on the ‘not a flamethrowers’ earlier this year finally received the product. But it appears as though some of them were not that interested in holding onto it, as several have popped up on eBay in the days since.

Those who bothered to put the products up for auction are looking to turn a profit—most of them are listed for more than $3,000, with one listed with a “Buy it Now” price of $20,000, according to CNN. Meanwhile, another eBay user is selling just the instruction manual for $250.

The guns, which are more of a blowtorch than an actual flamethrower, are receiving some criticism for being dangerous.

Musk provided recipients with a 10-page manual that included safety tips to assuage some of these concerns, such as “Do not point the not-a-flamethrower toward face, people, animals, or flammable objects. Always have a fire extinguisher and a bucket of water nearby.”

He also shared a Dr. Seuss-inspired warning on Twitter on Saturday, writing, “I will not use this in a house, I will not point this at my spouse, I will not use this in an unsafe way, The best use is créme brûlée.”