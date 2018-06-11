Blunts, BBQ and Creme Brulee: Here's What Pyros Are Torching With Elon Musk's 'Not a Flamethrower'

This weekend Elon Musk held a pickup party at Boring Company headquarters for his flamethrower, which for legal reasons is officially called “Not-a-Flamethrower.” At the party for the $500 device, guests used their new toys to toast marshmallows.

While some of the device’s are already for sale on eBay, the people who kept them are using them for some pretty interesting things:

First 1000 Boring Company Flamethrowers being picked up today! pic.twitter.com/hBMp5fGzAB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2018

Some people used them to really framebroil their steaks:

While others used the device to toast the top of creme brûlée…

And then there’s this guy who appears to have lit up something else…

Musk’s Boring Company sold 20,000 of the flamethrowers to the public. This weekend’s event only distributed the first 1,000, but as more and more get out into circulation, we’ll inevitably see a lot more interesting things being burned — and probably a few unexpected things as well.

One buyer claims to have actually set his flamethrower on fire:

Guys I set the flamethrower on fire. The manual does not address this. — Johnny Xmas (@J0hnnyXm4s) June 10, 2018

Then there’s this guy, who is just shooting his in his heavily wooded backyard. What could possibly go wrong?