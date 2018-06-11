Amazon Rolls Out Prime Discounts to Whole Foods Stores in 10 More States

Last month, Amazon announced its plan to bring more perks to Prime members shopping at Whole Foods stores across the country, and now the tech giant is expanding its reach.

Amazon will now extend its Prime discounts to Whole Foods stores in 10 new states including Arizona, Georgia, and Washington, the company announced on Monday. Prime members in these states, as well as in Alabama, Hawaii, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, and Tennessee will begin receiving deals on June 13, according to CNBC.

“Based on the positive customer feedback and successes we’ve seen over the past month, we’re accelerating our timeline to expand these savings to all of our U.S. stores,” A.C. Gallo, the president and chief operating officer at Whole Foods Market said.

Prime members shopping at a Whole Foods store can download the store’s mobile app and sign in with their Amazon account. They’ll then be able to scan the Prime barcode at checkout to receive deals. Some of the discounts provided in the offer include 10% off various sale items, and discounts on food products such as Annie’s Macaroni & Cheese and Essentia Water bottles.

With the newest expansion, Amazon Prime deals will be available to shoppers of Whole Foods stores in nearly half the country. Prime members are also eligible for deals at Whole Foods Market 365 stores nationwide and can view the most popular deals on the Whole Foods Market app.