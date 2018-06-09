The First of Elon Musk's Boring Company Flamethrowers Are Coming (for Real)

The day is here. The first 1,000 Boring Company flamethrowers are being picked up today.

After what many thought was a joke, Boring Company CEO Elon Musk has delivered on his promises to deliver flamethrowers. The unusual offering began as a campaign to sell more Boring Company hats. Back in December 2017, Musk tweeted, “After 50k hats, we will start selling The Boring Company flamethrower.” It was thought to be a joke until a listing for flamethrowers actually appeared on the Boring Company’s website – $600 a pop.

First 1000 Boring Company Flamethrowers being picked up today! pic.twitter.com/hBMp5fGzAB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2018

The flamethrowers, all 20,000 of them, sold out during the pre-order phase when they were on sale for a discount at $500. It’s still a pretty price tag, but Musk said he’s throwing in fire extinguishers along with every flamethrower.

The arrival of the flamethrowers comes after some delay. Musk noted that USPS is not fond of shipping propane, which the flamethrowers are loaded with, in most cases. Just last month Musk said the flamethrowers would arrive soon, so the other 19,000 should be following shortly.