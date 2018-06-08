Term Sheet -- Friday, June 8

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

Professional services firm EY released its 2018 M&A mid-year outlook this week, and it had some interesting takeaways. Here are several key points that dealmakers should know:

• Cross-border deal activity isn’t slowing down: Growing trade disputes between the United States and countries around the world have re-ignited concerns and unnerved investors in recent weeks. This element of uncertainty may prompt dealmakers to consider how M&A can help shore up critical supply chains in key markets. EY reports: “Short-term worries over protectionist gestures do not account for the centuries-long process of increasing global economic interdependence, which continues to expand and create new opportunities for deploying capital abroad.”

• Mega-deals are here to stay: The optimism of executives is translating to opportunistic action in the form of mega-deals. Expect to see more massive cross-border deals as dealmakers get more comfortable doing business abroad.

• Companies rethink their competitive formula: Divestments are gaining popularity as more executives begin to see the as a strategic imperative. More companies are implementing more frequent and rigorous portfolio reviews, which identify underperforming or non-core assets and divesting businesses that no longer fit with the strategy.

• Corporate confidence remains strong: More than half (54%) of U.S. executives say they expect to actively pursue M&A in the next 12 months, and 61% expect their M&A pipelines to increase.

PEOPLE MOVES: Kevin Hartz is leaving his role as a partner at San Francisco-based venture capital firm Founders Fund. “After nearly two years with Founders Fund, Kevin is ready for a new challenge. He remains a friend of the firm and we’re excited to see what he does next,” said a Founders Fund spokesperson.

Hartz joined Founders Fund in September 2016 and transitioned into an entrepreneur-in-residence and venture partner role in February. Term Sheet has learned that Hartz will leave to pursue other ventures, likely as an operator. Read more at Fortune.