Andy Kroll weighs in with an oddly arresting story of the loosely interconnected economy that links the rich and the poor through underwear. More specifically, between the garments that affluent people return to the store via dodgy return policies, which then become snapped up and repackaged by salvage companies, who sell the maybe-worn underwear (and other things) at auction, only to have all our cast-offs end up in sobreruedas or flea markets all over Mexico and the U.S… outside of which Latinx food vendors labor in the hot sun. Americans bought $5.4 trillion worth of stuff in 2015. How much of it is baking on a pallet on the back of a truck right now? “If, like me, you’ve ever bought a pair of running shoes, or a blender, only later to decide that the shoes didn’t fit or you didn’t want the blender after all and so you returned them, then you are part of this story,” says Kroll. Well worth your time.