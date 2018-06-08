Here’s your week in review, in haiku.
1.
Scott Pruitt, guilty.
Clear violation of the
emollients clause.
2.
Alice Marie is
home. A tipped hat casts no shade:
Kim Kardashian
3.
Give us your tired,
your poor, huddled masses. Then,
we will take your kids
4.
The way we live now:
Dennis Rodman’s take on nukes
is sort of…good news?
5.
World traveler, friend,
Confidential truth-teller:
The Kitchen at rest
Take good care of yourself this weekend.
On Point
|Curbing suicide contagion through responsible reporting
|This piece is geared toward journalists, but when you think about it, we are all reporters – and news amplifiers – now. Because suicides sometimes happen in clusters, the old journalism rule of thumb was not to cover them. (Celebrity suicides, of course, were different.) But this study published in the Lancet Psychiatry Journal confirms that certain kinds of media coverage are associated with more suicides in the same community, particularly among teens or young adults. Here’s the rub: the study used data from 1988-1996, before the internet really took hold of news distribution. It’s hard to measure contagion in a modern world, particularly on the newer populations – farmers, veterans, older workers – now more vulnerable to suicide. But it’s worth checking out Social Media Guidelines for Mental Health Promotion and Suicide Prevention for best practices.
|Poynter
|The CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion turns two
|The alliance of chief executives have had a busy year. Their ranks have swelled to 450, they’ve posted more than 500 best practices on their site, and they’re gearing up for an extended mobile trailer tour called “Check Your Blind Spots,” a rolling anti-bias training in an accessible, gamified form. “Seventy-eight percent of the CEOs said it has had a positive impact on the D&I in their organizations,” says PwC chairman Tim Ryan, who started the alliance. “This is a place where you can say ‘I don’t know how to calculate a pay gap,’ and get the answers you need.” Click through for how the effort is changing PwC, too.
|Fortune
|Minneapolis police ordered to stop low-level marijuana arrests after racial disparity is identified
|In a series of announcements the local paper describes as “rushed,” Minneapolis police abruptly ended the practice of targeting small-scale marijuana sellers yesterday, after it was revealed that 46 out of 47 people who were arrested so far in 2018 were black. The turnaround came after Hennepin County’s chief public defender contacted Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to complain about what appeared to be racial profiling. The mayor then directed the chief of police to halt the undercover stings. Most of the sales were for less than $20. “I believe strongly that marijuana should be a lowest-level enforcement priority and that it should be fully legalized at the state level,” Frey said. All cases have been dismissed.
|Star Tribune
|A new Hollywood “system” is coming, so get your pitches ready
|MACRO founder and CEO Charles D. King, Lena Waithe, Eva Longoria, and The Black List’s Franklin Leonard are collaborating on a new talent accelerator which will focus on creators of color trying to break into the “episodic storytelling” business. The new MACRO Episodic Lab Powered by The Black List, aims to discover and support underrepresented creators who are typically overlooked by the Hollywood power structure. Get your ideas ready: The organization is accepting applications through August 6. Semi-finalists will have the opportunity to pitch their projects to a group of reps from MACRO, The Black List, Waithe, and Longoria. Up to three winners will receive development support to present their pilots and a budget of up to $30,000 each.
|Deadline
Advertisement
The Woke Leader
|Rejoice! A lost Coltrane record from 1963 has been found and will be released
|Cut some two years before the now iconic “A Love Supreme,” this lost work from the John Coltrane Quartet was recorded on a single day in March 1963, stashed away, then lost. “Both Directions at Once: The Lost Album” is due to be released on June 29. The family of Coltrane’s first wife recently found his personal copy of the session, then brought it to the attention of the label. Coltrane’s son, the saxophonist Ravi Coltrane, helped get the album ready for release. “In 1963, all these musicians are reaching some of the heights of their musical powers,” he said. “On this record, you do get a sense of John with one foot in the past and one foot headed toward his future.” Worldwide listening party, anyone?
|New York Times
|When your underwear ends up in Mexico
|Andy Kroll weighs in with an oddly arresting story of the loosely interconnected economy that links the rich and the poor through underwear. More specifically, between the garments that affluent people return to the store via dodgy return policies, which then become snapped up and repackaged by salvage companies, who sell the maybe-worn underwear (and other things) at auction, only to have all our cast-offs end up in sobreruedas or flea markets all over Mexico and the U.S… outside of which Latinx food vendors labor in the hot sun. Americans bought $5.4 trillion worth of stuff in 2015. How much of it is baking on a pallet on the back of a truck right now? “If, like me, you’ve ever bought a pair of running shoes, or a blender, only later to decide that the shoes didn’t fit or you didn’t want the blender after all and so you returned them, then you are part of this story,” says Kroll. Well worth your time.
|Pacific Standard
|Science: Play first, play hard, play now
|This is the sage advice from Ed O’Brien, a professor at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business. He had his lab conduct a series of surveys exploring people’s attitudes toward their preferred timing of leisure activities, particularly if they had other responsibilities looming, like an exam or deadline. People generally opt to finish work first, believing that they won’t enjoy themselves if they’ve got important work yet unfinished. Turns out, most people find leisure activities rewarding no matter when they’re scheduled. “Our findings suggest we may be over-worrying and over-working for future rewards that could be just as pleasurable in the present,” he says, the grip of delayed gratification thinking run amok. “This is a problem, because, among other benefits, leisure improves our work,” he says, making it more likely that you’ll be more productive and happier. Professor O’Brien is clearly a very smart man. And he’s probably outside right now, playing with a Frisbee and a golden retriever. What are you doing?
|HBR