Bill Murray is getting into the food truck business.

The actor/comedian/entrepreneur is opening a permanent venue for food trucks in Charleston, S.C., the latest in a series of business ventures in the city.

Slated to open this summer, the area (once code-named Food Truck-O-Rama, but now called The Container Bar) will have a massive indoor/outdoor bar (where champagne on ice could be sold) and parking spaces for food trucks, including electrical hookups for their equipment.

Charleston city laws do not allow food trucks to park on public streets, but that hasn’t stopped their growth around town or slowed their national reputation. Last year, Braised in the South, a Charleston-based food truck crew, won Food Network’s The Great Food Truck Race.

Murray, who lives in Charleston, has a number of business ventures in the city. He and his partners in The Container Bar opened Rutledge Cab Co. five years ago, a popular restaurant in an abandoned gas station, which is near the new venture. Murray is also the co-owner of the Charleston RiverDogs, the city’s minor league baseball team.

Beyond the city, Murray also co-founded William Murray Golf, a golf apparel company, with his brothers. The family also owns Murray Bros. CaddyShack, a restaurant chain with locations in Florida and Illinois.