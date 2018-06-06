Watch 'The Breakdown,' Fortune's Live News Show

Watch episode seven of our weekly news show, The Breakdown, for a quick dive into some of the week’s most compelling topics by reporters and editors from Fortune, Time, Money, and Sports Illustrated. In this week’s edition, Fortune examines Apple’s move to tackle tech addiction and privacy, Time delves into the impact of Trump’s tariffs on the G7 Summit, Money shares what to know about saving for retirement while still managing debt, and Sports Illustrated looks at the new faces at the World Cup. The show stars Neha Joy and streams weekly on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Eastern.