JetBlue: Leave the Emotional Support Hedgehogs at Home—But Miniature Horses Are Still Acceptable

The days of being able to fly on any airline with an unusual emotional support animal seem to be coming to a close.

JetBlue (jblu) joined a growing collection of carriers in updating its requirements for emotional support animals. Starting July 1, any passenger who wishes to travel with an emotional support or psychiatric service animal will need to give the airline an early heads up and file the proper paperwork at least 48 hours in advance.

The carrier’s also limiting which emotional support animals you can bring on board.

“JetBlue accepts only dogs, cats, and miniature horses as emotional support or psychiatric service animals and limits such permitted animals to one per customer,” the carrier said in a statement.

In case that statement wasn’t clear enough to some people, JetBlue listed some of the animals it will not allow on board, including hedgehogs, ferrets, sugar gliders (a type of possum that’s illegal to own in five states), anything with tusks (so, no emotional support elephants), birds of prey, and, of course, spiders and snakes.

JetBlue’s move comes roughly a month-and-half after Alaska Airlines updated its policy to ban amphibians and animals with hooves, tusks or horns. (That carrier, also, allows miniature horses in the cabin, though.). Delta changed its policies in January. And United followed suit in February, after a woman tried to board with a peacock.