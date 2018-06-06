Fox News Host Shannon Bream Apologizes to Philadelphia Eagles Over Anthem Kneeling Gaffe

Shannon Bream, host of primetime program Fox News @ Night, issued an apology to the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday after the show suggested the NFL team protested the national anthem.

The misrepresentation came after news broke of President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel the Eagles’ trip to the White House—a tradition for a championship-winning team of a major sport.

“Last night during our report about the president canceling the Philadelphia Eagles trip to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win, we showed unrelated footage of players kneeling in prayer,” Bream said on air.

“To clarify: No members of the team knelt in protest during the national anthem throughout [the] regular or post-season last year,” she added. “We sincerely apologize for the error.”

Fox News apologizes for Philadelphia Eagles footage error. pic.twitter.com/GOkGoVBg6J — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 6, 2018

On Monday night, Trump said in a statement that the Eagles’ invite was retracted because “they disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country.”

Some Eagles players hit back at Trump, saying the team never protested. Trump in return tweeted that “staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling.”