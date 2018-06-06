Chinese Proposal, Mexican Tariffs, Facebook Data (Again): CEO Daily for June 6, 2018

US President Donald Trump (L) and China's President Xi Jinping leave a business leaders event at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 9, 2017.

Good morning.

If you are looking to sell a company in the U.S., now would be a good time to do it, according to EY’s 2018 mid-year M&A outlook, which comes out later this morning. A powerful combination of cheap debt, tax cuts, strong corporate earnings, and improved balance sheets is driving the appetite for acquisitions. And continued disruption and pressure from activists are pushing divestments.

Other findings of the study:

— M&A hit a record in the first five months of the year: $978 billion in activity, up 80% from the same time last year. The $245 billion of M&A activity in April was the largest for that month since April of 2007.

— Megadeals are also up. There have been 15 proposed transactions this year worth $10 billion or more—also the highest ever.

— Companies are under pressure to divest nonperforming assets, with nearly half of the executives surveyed (45%) saying divestiture is the top area of focus for shareholder activists in the next year.

— Despite growing protectionism and geopolitical uncertainty, cross-border deals are still going strong, with Brazil, Canada, Mexico and the U.K. ranking as top destinations.

— Both innovation and tight labor markets are driving M&A. Acquirers are looking for both needed new technology and hard-to-acquire talent.

The survey of U.S. businesses and private investors shows they expect the M&A boom to continue through the second half of the year.

News below.