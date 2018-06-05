Term Sheet -- Tuesday, June 5

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

NEW FUND ALERT: It’s been previously reported that Fred Destin (formerly of Accel) and Harry Stebbings (the founder and host of the popular “The Twenty Minute VC” podcast) had teamed up to form a new venture fund.

We now know that the firm, Stride.VC, has raised approximately £40 million ($53.5 million) for its debut fund, according to TechCrunch. The fund’s target is ~£50 million. Stride.VC will focus on seed stage startups “with a strong focus on the U.K.” It will remain “sector agnostic,” however, and is looking to partner with “contrarian entrepreneurs” who are attempting to reshape various industries.

To focus on the U.K. startup ecosystem appears to be a smart strategy. Deal sizes continue to grow as the European venture community matures and firms begin raising larger funds.

…MEANWHILE IN ASIA, Singapore-based ride-hailing startup Grab announced the launch of a new innovation arm. Grab Ventures will act as an accelerator and investment arm. The six-year-old company has already made investments and acquisitions — backing startups like Drive.ai and buying Indonesian payments service Kudo. It seeks to partner with 8-10 growth-stage startups over the next 24 months and may invest in a few. Read more.

FLASH SALE: Rue La La is buying New York-based flash-sale site Gilt Groupe from Hudson’s Bay. This marks the second acquisition of Gilt Groupe in two years. Gilt was once valued at $1 billion, but the flash-sales frenzy failed to take off the way investors expected. Hudson’s Bay Company purchased Gilt Groupe in 2016 for $250 million.

Hudson’s Bay told Fortune in a statement:

“As part of the actions taken to strengthen the foundation of the Company and position HBC for profitable growth, we have made the decision to divest Gilt. We are pleased to have found homes for the Gilt businesses in the U.S. and Japan that are more synergistic with Gilt’s core operating model. These transactions will allow us to focus time and resources on growth drivers that will have the greatest impact on our results.”

Read more at Fortune.

SUMMER READING: It’s almost summer (unless you’re in New York, where I’m pretty sure we’re still experiencing winter), so I want to crowdsource a summer reading list. Last year, Term Sheet readers helped me compile a comprehensive list of the best business books of all time.

Now, I’m looking for your favorite business biographies. Email me at polina.marinova@fortune.com or tweet me @polina_marinova with your recommendations, and I’ll compile a list featuring the best ones.