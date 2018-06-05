• Bill too. You’d think Bill Clinton would have a good comeback by now.

The former president seemed downright blindsided yesterday when an NBC anchor asked him how, in light of the #MeToo movement, his affair with Monica Lewinsky had tainted his presidential legacy and whether he owed the one-time White House intern an apology.

Clinton assumed a defensive stance: “This was litigated 20 years ago…” he said, and, no he doesn’t owe Lewinsky a personal apology. “I did say publicly on more than one occasion that I was sorry.”

There’s lots to unpack here. Lewinsky herself has written how the #MeToo lens has helped her see “the implications of the power differentials… between a president and a White House intern” in a new light. But what was perhaps most telling about the Clinton interview was how surprised Clinton was to field the questions at all, and how unprepared he seemed in answering them.

As Rebecca Traister writes for The Cut, the appearance underscored how women like those surrounding Clinton—Hillary, Monica, Chelsea—are repeatedly forced to make sense of the actions of misbehaving men, while the perpetrators themselves rarely have to.

Women are perpetually asked to be the cops, the police, the bosses of their bosses, the judges of their judges; the ones held responsible for patrolling and controlling and meting out punishment against—or graciously forgiving—men who trespass. And god help us if we get it wrong.

Despite Clinton’s wholly inadequate responses, it’s encouraging that the #MeToo movement (and Clinton’s new book that he—naturally!—was on-air promoting) is forcing men to finally answer some of these questions themselves.