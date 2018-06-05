Yelp Reviews Have Tanked for the Colorado Bakery at Center of Same-Sex Wedding Cake Case

The Colorado bakery at the center of a same-sex wedding cake case may have won the Supreme Court’s favor on Monday, but it’s Yelp ratings are tanking.

The Supreme Court ruled 7-2 in favor of Jack Phillips, the baker at Masterpiece Cakeshop who became famous in 2012 after refusing to make a wedding cake for David Mullins and Charlie Craig, citing deeply held religious beliefs. While Phillips succeeded in the eye of the court, his business might suffer based on customer response to the case.

Masterpiece Cakeshop’s Yelp ratings currently stands at two out of five stars. Recent ratings appear to be a slew of one star ratings from customers calling Phillips out for bigotry. The baker has said he is not biased against the LGBTQ community and that his refusal to sell the couple the cake in 2012 stemmed from religious beliefs.

Some reviews for Masterpiece Cakeshop run long, as people express their outrage toward Phillips. One person wrote: “If you’re considering buying a cake (or anything) from here, think again. The shop is overpriced, and the cakes are dry, the flavors unpleasant, and the decorations lifeless, similar to the owner’s heart.”

Another Yelp review advised people to go elsewhere to avoid buying “hatred sweets.”

“They do a really great job of balancing the prejudice with the discrimination – you know, sometimes you get too much of one or the other, but here they pile on BOTH! What a deal,” the reviewer wrote. “Mmm, tastes like fresh hot bigotry.”