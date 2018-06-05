G Suite Users Must Switch to the New Gmail by October

Google G Suite users that have been resisting making the change to Gmail’s new design are running out of time.

In a blog post Monday, Google announced that it will be allowing administrators to start migrating their teams over next month. G Suite refers specifically to Google’s business line of software.

The Gmail update will remain optional until September, when everyone who hasn’t already made the switch will be automatically moved over to the new Gmail by Google. Those involved in September’s switch will be able to opt out of the update for the month but, come October, that opt-out button will disappear and all G Suite users will be forced to move over to the new version of Gmail.

Google announced the updated version of Gmail in April of this year. The first major update to the email service in a while, the Gmail redesign offers a number of new features including Smart Replies, which offer AI-generated contextual replies for email that doesn’t require a huge response and a new design that shows attachments directly in your inbox, so you can see what’s attached before clicking.