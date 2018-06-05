Casper has shaken up the mattress market. And now, it’s taking aim at the napping market.

The sleeping startup on Tuesday unveiled a new Nap Pillow — a $35 pillow that’s designed to tag along with you to work, the subway, the plane, or anywhere else you want to catch a couple of Zs throughout the day. Casper’s Nap Pillow is a small pillow that’s a little bit longer than a guinea pig (yes, that is how Casper is displaying scale in its promo photos). The Nap Pillow also comes with a travel bag, so you can toss it in, throw it over your shoulder, and break it out whenever you need a little midday recharge.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

The Nap Pillow is made from 100% cotton and has a polyester fabric lining. Inside the pillow, there’s a polyester microfiber fill. It also comes with a 100% cotton pillowcase.

Of course, the idea of carrying around a pillow designed for napping might not be on your radar. But Casper, which started in mattresses and has since expanded to pillows, sheets, and even dog mattresses, believes there’s a need for such a pillow. And since the Nap Pillow is washable, you can toss it in to the wash to ensure you’re always napping on a clean surface.

Casper’s $35, guinea pig-friendly Nap Pillow is available now on the company’s website.