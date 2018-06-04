America Alone, Facebook Data, Microsoft and GitHub: CEO Daily for June 4, 2018

Good Monday morning.

The finance ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the U.K. teamed up against Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at a G-7 meeting in Whistler this weekend, saying U.S. trade actions “could undermine economic confidence and threaten the effectiveness of the Western alliance.” The ministers requested that Mnuchin communicate “their unanimous concern and disappointment” to the president.

In response, Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass—who was a Republican in some long-forgotten prior world—tweeted: “The Trump administration has achieved the unthinkable: turning the G7 into the G6, with the U.S. as the odd man out.”

Meanwhile, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross ended two days of trade talks in China with little sign of progress. After the talks ended, the state-run news agency Xinhua posted a statement from the Chinese government saying “all economic and trade outcomes of the talks will not take effect if the U.S. imposes any trade sanctions including tariffs.” President Donald Trump last week ordered his administration to move ahead with 25% tariffs on $50 billion of imported Chinese goods.

A CEO Daily reader castigated me on Friday for suggesting AI is a “heck of a lot more important” to keeping America great than tariffs on aluminum and steel. “Before you dis Trump again,” D.R. wrote, “why don’t you at least admit that he’s accomplished a lot more than you have in life.”

Hereby acknowledged. Moreover, regular readers of CEO Daily can attest that I try to avoid Trump political and character issues in this newsletter, and have been positive about the tax bill’s effects on the economy in the short run, and on its potential to address some long run problems. Moreover, the administration’s efforts to force China to play by international rules are long overdue.

But it’s hard to see the value of a trade spat with our G-7 allies on some very old-economy issues at this moment in history. It would be best if this turns out to be just another negotiating ploy that the president quickly reverses.