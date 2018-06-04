• Woman v. Woman. In an election cycle with a record 525 women running (or at least saying they’re going to run) for Congress or governor, it is bound to happen: woman versus woman races.

That’s what sent Georgia’s Stacey Abrams—the first black, female, major-party nominee for governor—into the history books: She defeated another woman, state legislator Stacey Evans, along the way. And California’s ‘jungle’ primaries tomorrow could set up more all-female face-offs.

It’s a somewhat new dynamic in politics, since having one woman—”the woman”—in a race used to be rare enough.

Such match-ups aren’t necessarily eliminating the sexism that’s dogged female hopefuls in the past. Katie Hill, a candidate for Congress in California’s 25th District, told The Washington Post that a woman voter said she must wear pantyhose to be taken seriously.

But there is a huge upside: It’s forcing voters and candidates themselves to look beyond gender.

“[Voters] immediately say, why should I choose one over the other? And the answer to that question can’t be because one is a woman and one of them is not a woman,” says Katie Porter, a Democrat vying to unseat incumbent Congresswoman Mimi Walters, a Republican, in California.

In that sense, woman vs. woman races are accelerating the normalization of female politicians—arguably the ultimate goal of the “pink wave.”

When there are few female candidates, it’s easy to “lump them together and say, ‘She’s the woman candidate in that race,’ ” Kelly Dittmar, from the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University, told WaPo. “The more women you have running against each other, [it] really brings to the forefront the diversity among women…as candidates and as voters.”

