IndyCar Delayed After GM Executive Crashes Pace Car Into Wall

A General Motors executive suffered no major injuries at IndyCar on Sunday after the pace car that he was driving in with an IndyCar official crashed into a wall.

Mark Reuss, GM’s executive vice president for global product development, purchasing, and supply chain, was driving a 2019 Corvette ZR1 with IndyCar official Mark Sandy prior to the race, at the Raceway on Belle Isle in Detroit. Around turn two of the parade lap, Reuss took a hard left turn, smashing the $120,000 car into the wall and delaying the start of the race by 30 minutes.

“We are thankful that there were no serious injuries. Both the pace car driver and the series official were taken to the infield care center, where they were checked, cleared and released,” said Chevrolet in a statement on Twitter.

A replacement pace car was eventually provided, driven by part-time IndyCar driver Oriol Servia, according to the Washington Post.

The primary cause of the crash was unclear, but Chevy also stated that “Many factors contributed, including weather and track conditions. The car’s safety systems performed as expected.”

Ryan Hunter-Reay eventually won Sunday’s event, his first IndyCar victory since 2015.