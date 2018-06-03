With no new summer blockbusters opening, “Solo: A Star Wars Story” topped the box office for a second weekend. But it sunk 65 percent from its debut, underscoring how badly the film has underperformed its predecessors.

The Walt Disney Co. Han Solo origin story collected $29.3 million in theaters in the U.S and Canada, ComScore Inc. estimated in an email Sunday. Three new movies — “Adrift,” “Upgrade” and “Action Point”– placed third, sixth and ninth, respectively.

The falloff in “Solo” tickets sales was expected by analysts, as many Memorial Day releases like “Pirates of the Caribbean” saw more than 60 percent drops in the second weekend.

“Solo” was expected to take in about $30 million, analysts at Box Office Mojo said. STX Entertainment’s “Adrift” collected $11.5 million against a forecast of $13 million and budget of $35 million. Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin play a couple who sail from Tahiti to San Diego and hit a catastrophic hurricane. The survival tale is based on a true story and scored 67 percent positive reviews, according to aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

R-rated “Upgrade,” which scored almost universal positive reviews, collected $4.46 million, beating a forecast of $2.8 million by Box Office Pro. The violent tale via Blumhouse Productions’ label BH Tilt, is about a billionaire inventor paralyzed in a mugging, who tries an experimental cure to fix his body.

Daredevil Johnny Knoxville returns in the critically panned “Action Point,” via Paramount Pictures, which earned $2.32 million — about half the predicted $5.5 million. In the $19 million production, the “Jackass” star is the owner of an out-of-control amusement park where the rides are designed with minimum safety and maximum pain.