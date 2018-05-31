Roseanne Barr, Ambien, Mary Meeker: Broadsheet May 31

• Melinda talks money. Fortune‘s Polina Marinova (get her deals newsletter, Term Sheet, here) talks to Melinda Gates about her decision to venture into venture, quietly investing in female-led or minority-focused VC firms such as Aspect Ventures, Female Founders Fund, and Defy Partners.

“I am a big believer in disruptive innovation, but it’s been incredibly disappointing to watch how few women-led businesses are getting funded,” Gates told Polina. “Ultimately, if we want more innovation and better products, we’ve got to put more money behind women and minorities. That wasn’t happening, so I decided to step in and see what I could do to help a little bit.”

In a wide-ranging conversation, Gates—who is, of course, also the co-chair of The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation—talks about everything from the impact of the #MeToo movement on the VC world, to the industries she’s like to see get more fundraising dollars, to the way she handles people who expect her husband Bill to be the Foundation’s real decision maker.

I particularly like this tip for how female founders (and really all of us) can help make sure they get the credit and authority they’re due:

“She needs to surround herself with people who have her back, who know she is the leader—man or woman. As soon as the person turns to the male at the table, he would reference back to the female founder and say, ‘Jane actually knows the answer to that. Jane, you and I were just talking about that. Tell them what you think.’

You do that once or twice and the people at the table will stop asking him the questions and realize that she’s the one that knows this business deeply, and she’s the one who has credibility.”

Fortune