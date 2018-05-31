H-E-B has recalled 20 of its ice creams and sherbets over concerns that they might contain pieces of metal.

Broken pieces of metal were found in the HEB’s processing equipment during routine maintenance and may have made their way into some of its ice cream products, the company says. The recalled ice cream and sherbet were distributed to Texas and Mexico and have been removed from stores. No accidents or injuries have been reported from the recalled products.

Customers can return the recalled ice cream or sherbet to their original place of purchase for an exchange or refund.

The HEB recall includes:

EconoMax Neopolitan ( UPC 4122092736), four quarts, best by dates June 1, 2019 through June 23, 2019

EconoMax Neopolitan (UPC 4122092733), 56 ounces, best by date June 24, 2019

EconoMax Vanilla (UPC 4122092734), four quarts, best by dates May 24, 2019 through June 17, 2019

EconoMax Vanilla (UPC 4122092731), 56 ounces, best by dates May 26 through May 27

Hill Country Fare Chocolate (UPC 4122090944), 4.5 quarts, best by date June 24, 2019

Hill Country Fare Cookies and Cream (UPC 4122092215), 56 ounces, best by dates May 27, 2019 through May 28, 2019

Hill Country Fare Fudge Revel (UPC 4122090946), 4.5 quarts, best by dates June 7, 2019 through June 8, 2019

Hill Country Fare Neopolitan (UPC 4122090943), 4.5 quarts, best by dates June 3, 2019 through June 22, 2019

Hill Country Fare Neopolitan (UPC 4122092212), 56 ounces, best by date June 25, 2019

Hill Country Fare Neopolitan [Mexico] (UPC 4122010102), 4.5 quarts, best by dates June 17, 2019 through June 18, 2019

Hill Country Fare Strawberry Revel (UPC 4122090947), 4.5 quarts, best by dates June 8, 2019 through June 9, 2019

Hill Country Fare Vanilla (UPC 4122090942), 4.5 quarts, best by dates June 6, 2019 through June 7, 2019

HEB CC Fruit Punch Sherbet (UPC 4122083898), quart, best by date Dec. 22, 2018

HEB CC Lime Sherbet (UPC 4122034607), quart, best by dates Nov. 19, 2018 through Nov. 20, 2018

HEB CC NSA Orange Sherbet (UPC 4122083895), quart, best by date Nov. 28, 2018

HEB CC NSA Strawberry Sherbet (UPC 4122083894), quart, best by dates Nov. 27, 2018 through Nov. 28, 2018

HEB CC Orange Sherbet Vanilla Cream Swirl (UPC 4122083897), quart, best by dates Dec. 10, 2018 through Dec. 11, 2018

HEB CC Rainbow Sherbet (UPC 4122097260), quart, best by dates Dec. 11, 2018 through Dec. 12, 2018

HEB CC Strawberry Sherbet Vanilla Cream Swirl (UPC 4122083896), quart, best by dates Nov. 26, 2018 through Nov. 27, 2018.