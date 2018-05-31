Canon Won't Sell Film Cameras Anymore

Today in an apologetic statement, camera-maker Canon announced that it will be ending sales of its final film camera, the Canon EOS-1V, marking the end of an era for the company.

Customers who own the camera can still contact Canon for support and repairs for the EOS-1V until Oct. 31, 2025, at which point Canon will cease fixing the film camera as well. Canon technically hasn’t made the camera in 2010; however, it has been selling through old stock.

Canon made its first film camera, the Kwanon, in 1934, which was named after the Buddhist god of mercy, Kwannon. Canon’s first 35mm commercial camera, the Hansa Canon, was sold two years later in 1936.

While you won’t be able to buy an EOS-1V film camera directly from Canon anymore, you can probably still find one on the used market. Canon also borrowed a lot of design of the film camera for its EOS-1D family of digital cameras. Those cameras are also compatible with lenses originally designed for the film version.