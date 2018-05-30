Watch 'The Breakdown,' Fortune's Live News Show

By Fortune Editors
3:40 PM EDT

Watch episode six of our weekly news show, The Breakdown, for a quick dive into some of the week’s most compelling topics by reporters and editors from Fortune, Time, Money, and Sports Illustrated. In this week’s edition, Fortune examines Elon Musk’s unconventional strategy for Tesla, Time explores what lies ahead for the Harvey Weinstein trial, Money delves into the rise of robocall scams, and Sports Illustrated recaps the road to the NBA finals for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors. The show stars Neha Joy and streams weekly on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Eastern.

 

 

