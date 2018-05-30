Singapore Airlines Is About to Launch the World's Longest Commercial Flight

Singapore Airlines says it will soon launch the world’s longest commercial flight this October.

The airliner announced in a statement on Wednesday that it would be launching the flight beginning on October 11, from Singapore to Newark Liberty International Airport, just outside of New York City, using the ultra-long-range Airbus A350-900ULR.

Each flight will carry 67 Business Class passengers and 94 Premium Economy Class passengers across a distance of approximately 10,300 miles, with a travel time of up to 18 hours and 45 minutes. Tickets for the flights will be available for purchase via “various booking channels” beginning Thursday, according to the airline.

Singapore Airlines also promises that passengers will fly in comfort, thanks to “higher ceilings, larger windows, an extra wide body and lighting designed to reduce jet lag,” as well as the aircraft’s carbon composite airframe, which will allow for optimized cabin altitude and humidity levels that will improve air quality for passengers.

The airline previously provided a Singapore-Newark route up until 2013, when service was suspended because the aircraft used at the time, the Airbus A340-500s, were returned to Airbus.

Direct flights on the A350-900ULR between Singapore and Los Angeles are also in the works, according to the airline. Currently, it offers flights between New York and Frankfurt and between Los Angeles and Tokyo, among others.