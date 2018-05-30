Roseanne Barr, Valerie Jarrett, Channing Dungey: Broadsheet May 30

• Roseanne Barr gets canceled. Unless you were ensconced in a media-proof burrow yesterday (in which case I envy you!), you’ve no doubt heard about Roseanne Barr’s vile racist tweet—and the impressively quick response of ABC, the home (or should I say former home) of her sitcom, Roseanne. Indeed, it all moved so quickly that it was hard to stay on top of the story. Here’s a recap:

First, Barr sent a racist tweet insulting Valerie Jarrett, former senior advisor to President Barack Obama. (Our story quotes it, but I’m not going to repeat it here.) The Internet quickly exploded in rage, at which point Barr apologized. Soon after, Wanda Sykes, a consulting producer on the Roseanne show, tweeted she would not be returning.

Hours later, ABC President Channing Dungey announced that the network was canceling the reboot of Barr’s (very highly rated) sitcom. “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” said Dungey, who is the first African-American woman to lead ABC. Barr was also dropped by ICM Partners, her talent agency.

In an MSNBC town hall called Everyday Racism in America, Jarrett responded to the tweet and the subsequent cancellation of the show. “First of all, I think we have to turn it into a teaching moment,” Jarrett said. “I’m fine. I’m worried about all the people out there who don’t have a circle of friends and followers coming to their defense.”

Later in the day came a report that the original nine seasons of Roseanne, which ran from 1988 to 1997, will no longer be shown on Viacom’s cable networks, including CMT, Paramount Network, and TV Land.

Is that the end of the Roseanne saga, or will we get more chapters today? (My money’s on the latter.) Stay tuned…