Pokémon is Making Its Debut on Nintendo Switch

While Pokémon fans will have to wait a bit longer for the next core game to debut, this new release for the Nintendo Switch will help ease the wait.

Nintendo announced that Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go Eevee! will be released on November 16 of this year. The new game serves as a cross between a Pokémon Yellow remake and Pokémon Go.

Some Pokémon Yellow elements the new game incorporates include a starter Pikachu, or Eevee if that’s the version you choose, which follows you around and cannot evolve. It will also include the original 151 Pokémon of the first generation.

It was also reported that a completely new Pokémon will be included in the Let’s Go games.

Pokemon CEO: one completely new Pokemon will be in the game. Completely all new — Yuji Nakamura (@ynakamura56) May 30, 2018

However, since it’s not a Pokémon Yellow, there will be some changes. Some of the mechanics are borrowed from the franchise’s mobile game, Pokémon Go. There will be more swiping, similar to Pokémon Go, the leveling up system will be simplified from the traditional core games, and players will be able to transfer games from Pokémon Go to the new games. It will also mimic the app’s battle system and method of capturing Pokémon. Players also won’t be able to battle any wild Pokémon.

As for a fully-realized core game in the Pokémon series on the Switch, that’s currently set for release in 2019.