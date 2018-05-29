Vacation, G7-Style

When the leaders of the G7 gather east of Quebec City in mid-June, it will be Canada’s seventh time hosting the annual confab. And though you may not lead a huge industrialized nation, you can still vacation like you do.

The venue for the 2018 summit is the 119-year-old Manoir Richelieu, a castle-like hotel in the heart of Quebec’s Charlevoix region. While the Manoir will be heavily fortified and off-limits during the summit, the region has plenty to offer long after Trump, Trudeau, and the inevitable throngs of protesters have left.

WHERE TO EAT

A plate of poutine, a unique dish that originated from the province of Quebec. Bill Berry Photography—Getty Images

You can’t go deep into the heart of Quebec without having poutine (fries with cheese curds and gravy). We recommend Chez Veilleux in La Malbaie, a greasy spoon to be sure, but home to an authentic, cardiac-arrest-worthy version.

For something much more refined away from the Manoir, go to Chez Truchon. And don’t forget to buy some Quebecois cheese from one of the most renowned local producers, Le Migneron.

GOLF

Up the hill behind the Manoir is a 27-hole golf course, inaugurated in 1925 by U.S. President William H. Taft. After 18 holes, enjoy its

superior restaurant with amazing views of mountains and the river.

ART GALLERIES

Baie St-Paul is a bit like Santa Fe before Santa Fe got too bougie: An arts center in a beautiful region out of the orbit of a big city. Maison de René Richard is a standout among the many top-notch galleries.

SKI

Prefer winter vacations? Between Quebec City and La Malbaie in Petite-Rivière-St-François lies Le Massif, arguably Quebec’s best ski resort. It has slopes with stunning views of the St. Lawrence River, and it’s too far from Montreal and New York to be that overrun by ski bunnies.

This article originally appeared in the June 1, 2018 issue of Fortune.