Term Sheet -- Tuesday, May 29

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

Plenty happened over the long weekend. Here’s what you may have missed.

SOULCYCLE PULLS IPO: “Market conditions” strike again. Fitness studio SoulCycle has formally requested to withdraw its long-delayed IPO, citing “market conditions.” But the company has had plenty of time to go public. SoulCycle initially filed in 2015, hoping to raise at least $100 million (a placeholder figure) to pay off debt and open new studios.

As my colleague Verne Kopytoff notes, there’s a bigger story here than what’s going on in the market. In fact, the withdrawal appears to have more to do with SoulCycle than the broader market, which appears to have a huge appetite for IPOs at the moment. So what else is playing into the decision to put the public offering plans on ice?

One year after SoulCycle filed for an IPO, it paused the process and underwent a shakeup in its executive ranks. Two of its co-founders both left to pursue “other projects.” The third left earlier to found rival Flywheel.

SoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan also requested fees paid in connection with the IPO be credited for future use — suggesting the company may try again in the future. I’m curious to see what its plans are as SoulCycle is no longer the only dominant player in the game. Rival fitness startup Peloton is reportedly preparing to go public later this year.

NEW FUND ALERT: Former TechCrunch co-editor Alexia Bonatsos has unveiled a new venture firm called Dream Machine. She’s targeting $25 million for what she describes as “an opportunistic seed fund interested in AI, voice, AR, VR, IoT, and blockchain.”

Bonatsos has made seven investments already, including ones in TruStory, Omni, and Fable Studios. TruStory is a platform that helps validate claims that people make online, whether in a blog post, white paper, website or social media post. The company aims to “bring authenticity back into the digital and decentralized world.” In other words, it can help potential investors better navigate a world rife with ICO scams.

Through her new fund, Bonatsos has also participated in one token sale, and will likely be making more investments in the cryptocurrency/blockchain space. Bonatsos once tweeted, “Women, consider crypto. Otherwise the men are going to get all the wealth, again.”

SEAN PARKER SPEAKS: In the wake of Spotify’s debut as a public company, Fortune sat down with one of its earliest boosters, Sean Parker. Here’s one particularly interesting tidbit:

Q: Apart from finally solving the whole music-sharing thing, you seem rather excited and proud of something that most people have never heard of—and something that’s, frankly, hard to imagine a VC in a Silicon Valley pitch meeting getting excited about: an obscure provision in the new federal tax legislation. What’s the Investing in Opportunity Act, and why did you push so hard for it?

PARKER: The simple notion is, If someone has unrealized capital gains, they can roll the money over into a fund that will go to find investment opportunities in certain distressed areas [or “opportunity zones”] across the country. And any tax liability from that investment is deferred. If the investment is held long enough, there is a step up in basis. The savings on the tax rate [which adjusts based on the investment holding period] is a relatively modest incentive. The real incentive is that any gains you make in that vehicle, after holding an investment for at least 10 years, are tax-free.

Read the full Q&A here.