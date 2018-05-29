If you felt like you weren’t spending enough on video games, the Legatus Pack expansion probably has you covered.

A massive downloadable content offering for the game Star Citizen is available for purchase for the high price of $27,000.

The Legatus Pack content page wasn’t even available for viewing if you hadn’t already spent $1,000 in Star Citizen. Links to the page now return a 404 error message. Fortune reached out to Roberts Space Industries, Star Citizen’s developer, for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

The Star Citizen add-on reportedly comes with 117 ships and 163 other additional content like skins and upgrades. The game hasn’t even been officially released yet. Despite an initial projection for a 2014 release, Star Citizen’s debut was pushed back a number of times and is currently only available in alpha testing phase.

However, the game’s fans have been willing to pour money into Star Citizen. The game has garnered more than $186 million in crowdfunding over the past few years from more than 2 million people, according to Roberts Space Industries’s website.