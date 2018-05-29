SoulCycle IPO, Ireland Legalizes Abortion: Broadsheet May 29

• SoulCycle backpedals. Remember back in 2015 when SoulCycle filed to raise $100 million in a public offering? Well, as you may have noticed, that IPO never quite came to pass. Now, the Melanie Whelan-led fitness studio has announced that it has officially canceled the long-delayed move, citing “market conditions.”

But as Fortune‘s Verne Kopytoff notes, the broader market is actually showing a huge appetite for IPOs right now—”both by money losing companies and profitable ones.” (Whelan tells CNNMoney that SoulCycle, which is majority-owned by Equinox, “continues to be profitable.”)

So, what other factors may have played into the company’s decision? Verne points out that SoulCycle’s executive ranks have changed significantly in recent years, with co-founders Elizabeth Cutler and Julie Rice, who served as co-chief creative officers, leaving in 2016 to pursue “other projects.” (Rice joined WeWork in 2017 as its chief brand officer.) A third co-founder, Ruth Zukerman, had left earlier to found rival Flywheel.

CNNMoney also cites the increasing competition in the fitness space—including from high-tech stationary bike maker Peloton, which is rumored to be targeting an IPO later this year.

Regardless, it’s clear that Whelan is focused on continuing to innovate and grow. Under her watch, the company has expanded beyond spinning studios, creating a line of custom-designed fitness bikes and adding new classes that get users off the bike altogether.

Now that an IPO is off the table (at least for now), the question becomes: Will those efforts be enough to keep SoulCycle in the good graces of the notoriously trend-driven workout cognoscenti?