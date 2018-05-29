Report: Viacom-Owned Channels Paramount Network, TV Land, and CMT to Stop Showing 'Roseanne' Re-Runs

The original nine seasons of Roseanne will no longer be shown on Viacom’s cable networks, including CMT, Paramount Network, and TV Land, according to multiple reports. The original series ran from October 1988 to May of 1997 before the reboot premiered earlier this year.

Fortune contacted Viacom for more information and will update as necessary.

NEW: @NewsHour can confirm that episodes from the **original** nine-season run of "Roseanne" will be pulled from Viacom’s cable networks Paramount Network, TV Land, and CMT tomorrow, per several Viacom sources. — Courtney Norris (@courtneyknorris) May 29, 2018

The reboot, which debuted in March after 21 years off of the air, was canceled by ABC on Tuesday following a racist tweet by actress Roseanne Barr about former Obama Administration senior advisor Valerie Jarrett. Barr tweeted that Jarrett, an African-American, was a product of “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes.”

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement. That statement was tweeted out along with a comment from Robert Iger, CEO of Disney, which owns ABC, saying, “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing.”

The talent agency ICM also dropped Barr as a client, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We are all greatly distressed by the disgraceful and unacceptable tweet from Roseanne Barr this morning,” according to an internal memo sent to ICM employees that The Hollywood Reporter obtained. “What she wrote is antithetical to our core values, both as individuals and as an agency. Consequently, we have notified her that we will not represent her. Effective immediately, Roseanne Barr is no longer a client.”

Barr later apologized for the tweet.

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

During a MSNBC town hall titled Everyday Racism in America on Tuesday, Jarrett responded to Barr’s tweet by calling it a “teaching moment.”