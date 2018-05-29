Pandora has recently chosen to throw its hat into the ring of family music subscriptions, rolling out a competitively priced plan that allows up to six people to play music on-demand, along with other premium features.

The $14.99/month subscription, which comes out to approximately $2.50/month for each account, is the appropriately named Pandora Premium Family plan and competes with Spotify and Apple Music in the realm of family plans. The new plan has not yet been publicized by Pandora but was first reported by Android Police on Sunday.

Pandora promises “on-demand music” as part of the family plan, as well as access to the company’s personalized radio, without ads and with unlimited skips and replays. A free 60-day trial of the Pandora Premium Family plan can be had for those wary of taking the plunge.

Spotify’s Premium for Family plan, which was initially unveiled in 2014, also allows for six family members to access Spotify Premium for $14.99/month and requires that all members reside in the same household. Apple Music also allows for up to six family members to join under its Apple Music Family plan, for — you guessed it — $14.99/month.