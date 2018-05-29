Mario Batali's Sexual Misconduct Reckoning Continues: 3 of His Las Vegas Restaurants Will Close

The repercussions for chef Mario Batali continue.

After multiple allegations of sexual misconduct were leveled against the celebrity chef, three of Batali’s restaurants in Las Vegas are now due to close.

Batali’s partner, Jose Bastianich, sent a letter announcing the news to the close to 300 employees at Carnevino, B&B Ristorante, and Otto Enoteca e Pizzeria last Friday, Today reports. Writing that he had “sad news,” Bastianich explained that the restaurants would close on July 27.

The three restaurants are located in Las Vegas Sands (lvs) properties. Their shuttering is due to the corporation’s decision to cut ties with the Batali brand, notes Today. Batali and Bastianich Hospitality Group and Sands Corp. will both reportedly work to help the employees find new jobs.

The restaurants’ closures build on a growing backlash against Batali. The chef stepped down from daily operations of his restaurants back in December when four women accused him of inappropriate touching. However, in the months since, at least two women have accused Batali of sexual assault, a count Batali has denied.

Last week, B&B Hospitality Group announced that it was “actively negotiating with Mr. Batali to buy his interests in the restaurants.” Eataly, the Italian marketplace chain, similarly announced that it was seeking to divest Batali of his “small, minority interest,” and has removed all Batali branded products from its stores.

ABC and the Food Network—two networks on which the chef frequently appeared—have also cut ties with Batali.