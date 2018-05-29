Fortnite’s First Vehicle Will Be a Shopping Cart, Of Course
The Epic Games Inc. Fortnite: Battle Royale video game is displayed for a photograph on an Apple Inc. iPhone in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, May 10, 2018.
Andrew Harrer—Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Mahita Gajanan
May 29, 2018

Fortnite players will soon be able to ride around on vehicles after the game’s feed revealed that a Shopping Cart will soon be available in the game’s Battle Royale mode.

The shopping cart announcement is the first introduction of vehicles to Fortnite, which has grown to earn nearly $300 million in the month of April, The Verge reports. According to the teaser in the game, the shopping carts will be Fortnite’s first real vehicles, and will even allow players to bring friends on for rides, according to Polygon.

It remains unclear at the moment how exactly the shopping carts will work, apart from giving players a faster way to move around. It is also unclear when exactly the shopping carts will roll out, although it’s likely they will come when v4.3 releases out this week.

Fortnite is currently one of the most popular video games and looks to grow even more in the coming months. Already available on iOS devices, major gaming systems and PC, the game will come to Android devices this summer.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE