Fortnite’s First Vehicle Will Be a Shopping Cart, Of Course

Fortnite players will soon be able to ride around on vehicles after the game’s feed revealed that a Shopping Cart will soon be available in the game’s Battle Royale mode.

The shopping cart announcement is the first introduction of vehicles to Fortnite, which has grown to earn nearly $300 million in the month of April, The Verge reports. According to the teaser in the game, the shopping carts will be Fortnite’s first real vehicles, and will even allow players to bring friends on for rides, according to Polygon.

It remains unclear at the moment how exactly the shopping carts will work, apart from giving players a faster way to move around. It is also unclear when exactly the shopping carts will roll out, although it’s likely they will come when v4.3 releases out this week.

Fortnite is currently one of the most popular video games and looks to grow even more in the coming months. Already available on iOS devices, major gaming systems and PC, the game will come to Android devices this summer.